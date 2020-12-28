Asha Bethers Jensen, 39, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born in Calcutta, India on October 2, 1981. Dale and Carol Bethers adopted this beautiful little girl in March 1984. She is the 10th child in a family of 14 children. She loved horses, getting bucked off of most our horses, but she always climbed back on. She had a great childhood with all her brothers and sisters.

She married Thomas Jensen in Georgetown, Idaho on January 26, 2012, and is the mother of two children, Tucker Thomas Jensen (7) and Samantha Carol Jensen (2). She loved being a mother and was loved by all her nieces and nephews. Kids and animals loved being around her and always wanted her attention anytime she was around.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Jensen, her two children, Tucker and Samantha, her dad, Dale Bethers and step-mother Diane Bethers, eight brothers, 3 sisters, one step-son, one step-daughter, three step-grandchildren, her mother and father-in-law, Lynda and Edward Jensen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Bethers, sister, Melissa and Brother, Darrell.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Georgetown 2nd Ward Church, Georgetown, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 9:30am – 10:45am and the funeral will begin at 11:00am. Interment, Georgetown Cemetery.

A Live Stream of the service will be available on Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Facebook page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.