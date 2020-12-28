Beverly Juanita Thompson was born on April 23, 1947 to Blossom Rose Hunsaker Thompson and Tommy Ulis Stephens in Long Beach, California. She was an only child.

Beverly attended Beauty College from about 1968 to 1970 and enjoyed taking glamour shots for fun.

She was married in 1970 to Morgan William Twitchell. They had 3 children whom Beverly is survived by along with many grandchildren: Rosemary (Grant) Davis and Justin; Tom (Heather) Twitchell, Jesse, Shaun, Darcy, Jonavyn, and Rilee; and Robert (Erin) Twitchell, Jennifer, Dylan, Madison, Kylee, Lacey, and Wyatt.

She lived in Preston, Idaho as a kid growing up, after getting married she lived in Salt Lake for around 12 years before making her journey back to Preston. She lived there about 5 years before moving to Montpelier Idaho where she lived there for 15 years before she was diagnosed with Cancer.

She survived cancer and was injured in an automobile accident where she would have to face long term injuries where she required more care. She then moved to Pocatello, Idaho to the Gateway Transitional Care Center. She lived there until December 25, 2020 where she sadly passed away at the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

Beverly had many hobbies that she enjoyed such as being outdoors, knitting, quilting, spending time with her kids or making ceramics. She was very self-motivated she had a free spirit and nothing could stop her once her mind was made up. She will be deeply missed loved and Cherished forever until she is able to be reunited with her loved ones once again. Beverly was very smart always did what she thought was right. She was very loving, she cared for many she had a very strong heart and was passionate about her family. She will be forever missed.

-We love you Mom!

Services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to the services.

For those who absolutely cannot make it, the services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking here.

We would love for anyone who can make it to come and pay respects to Beverly.

She has chosen Preston City Cemetery as her final resting place.

