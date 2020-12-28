Carol Payne Park Swainston passed away December 25, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

She was born November 11, 1932 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Cyril Frank Payne and Ada Wynder of Mountain View, Alberta, Canada.

She attended schools in Mountain View and Cardston, Alberta graduating in 1951. Beginning at the School of Nursing at Idaho Falls Latter Day Saints Hospital and graduating in 1954.

She married Max Arlen Park of Ririe, Idaho on July 29,1953 in the LDS Cardston, Alberta Temple.

She is survived by her children; Craig (Dianna) Park of Boise, Idaho; Kerry Max (Rebecka) Park of Lehi, Utah; Christina (Dennis) Keppener of Wenatchee, Washington; Kathryn (Chris) Schultz of Richmond, Utah; Kenneth (Ginger) Park of Ucon, Idaho; Cameron (Christy) Park of Orem, Utah and all of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Gwen (Walter) Meyer of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Bryce (Corliss) Payne of Winder, Idaho; Merrilyn Payne Dahl (deceased). Collin (Janice) Payne of Lumby, BC, Canada; Dennis Payne of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; Kendell (Luanna) Payne of Mountain View, Alberta, Canada and Maryanne (Garth) Luscombe of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 9:45am.

The service will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 10:00am MST by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.

Thank you to the people at Rocky Mountain Rehabilitation and the wonderful staff and nurses of Sunrise Park in Lewiston, Utah. Carol had lived at Sunrise for the past 4 years, and she had made friendships like family.

