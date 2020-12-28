Carolyn Smith Brunson

Our sweet wife, sister, mother and grandmother, Carolyn S. Brunson, returned to her Heavenly Father on December 24, 2020 after battling Multiple Myeloma cancer for just over a year.

Carolyn was born on March 3, 1946 in Logan, Utah to Don and Marguerite Smith. She graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University.

After two years at the university, she accepted a job at Defense Depot Ogden. She started as a secretary GS4 and retired in 2002, as a management analysis, GS11.

It was at the Defense Depot that she met and married Barry Brunson. They were married for over 52 years. Born of this union were two wonderful children Stacy (Scott) Robbins and Jed (Sarah) Brunson. Grandchildren include Logan Brunson at Utah State University, Harrison Brunson, now fulfilling an LDS mission and Preston Brunson attending Herriman High School.

The Brunson’s loved new adventures and in 1977, they moved to Germany where Barry accepted a position with the US Department of Defense. They lived in a small town and Carolyn learned quickly the German way of life. Being so close to other countries, the family traveled frequently to other countries surrounding Germany. They lived in Germany for 3 ½ years before moving back to Utah.

Carolyn loved flowers and gardening. She received a designation of Master Gardner from Utah State University through education and practice.

She has always been highly involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many positions including Stake Relief Society President and most recently that of a counselor in the ward Relief Society presidency. Of the many callings, she really enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader most of all.

She enjoyed many activities, but golf was at the top of the list. There were times when she belonged to two different leagues at the same time in addition to golfing with family and friends. She was most proud of teaching her grandson Logan, how to golf and then he went on to become a four-year golf letterman in high school.

She is survived by her brother Larry (Karyl) and sister Jolene (Frank), her husband, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Doug.

She was loved by everyone and always there to help anyone in need.

A visitation will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am, funeral services will follow at 11:00am.

