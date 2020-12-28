Couple arrested and charged with breaking into Smithfield auto body shop

Booking photos for Ryan P. Dean and Melissa K. Christiansen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A Logan couple have been arrested and charged with burglarizing a Smithfield business. Ryan P. Dean and Melissa K. Christiansen were booked early Monday morning into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smithfield City police officers were called to an auto body and paint shop Sunday night. The business owner reported that Christiansen and Dean had forced their way into his office. They allegedly took keys and titles to two vehicles, and around 50 silver coins.

Officers reported that Christiansen was still on the scene when they arrived. The 44-year-old Logan woman admitted to having the vehicle titles in her purse. She returned them to law enforcement and was placed under arrest.

As the investigation continued, Christiansen reported that Dean had been with her when they entered into the business originally and stole the items. The 39-year-old Logan man was not at the business Sunday night and was later located at the couple’s Logan apartment.

According to the affidavit, Dean admitted that he was with Christiansen when they broke into the business and stole the items. He was also placed under arrest.

Court records show prosecutors charged both suspects with burglary and theft.

Christiansen was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. She was assigned a public defender after telling the court she hadn’t worked since 2016.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazzard requested Christiansen be denied bail. He explained that the suspect is also facing felony charges in Salt Lake.

Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Christiansen to remain in jail temporarily. He ordered her to appear again for a detention hearing Jan. 4.

Minutes later, Cache County sheriff’s deputies told the court Dean refused to appear for the video arraignment hearing.

Judge Walsh ordered Dean to also remain in jail and scheduled another hearing for Jan. 4.

Both Christiansen and Dean could face up to one year in prison if found guilty.

