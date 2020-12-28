April 27, 1940 – December 23, 2020 (age 80)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Douglas H. Hansen, 80, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his home in Heber City, Utah.

He was born April 27, 1940 in Tremonton, Utah, a son of Harold and Bernice Johnson Hansen.

Doug graduated from Bear River High School in 1958. He attended Utah State University.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong.

He married Jeanne Borgstrom on June 10, 1965 in Tremonton, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple in 1966.

He worked at McGee and Hogan where he was a machinist, he then later worked and retired from Varian Medical Systems in 2007.

He loved snow skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, wood turning, singing in the choir, hiking, four wheeling, trap shooting, camping, and mostly being with his family. He and his wife Jeanne were inseparable for 55 years.

Surviving is his wife, Jeanne; four beautiful children: Joell (Alan) Gilliam; Brad (Roxanne) Hansen; Shanna (Jeff) Hodges; Heather (Cory) Sather; 11 grandchildren, Joann, Jacob, Ashley, Jordan, Alexis, Seth, Stephan, Torrin, Kielee, Gabriel, Gabrielle; six great grandchildren, Bodel, Weston, Nash, Carlee, Hayden, and Evelyn and five siblings, Maxine (John) Cicala, Deanna (Jim) Colbert, Oleen (Vickie) Hansen, Jay (Lori) Hansen, Lonnie (Sandee) Hansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one great grandson, Zade Hansen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City

