Elizabeth Margaret Yeck Beere

July 23, 1934 – December 15, 2020 (age 86)



Elizabeth peacefully passed away the morning of December 15, 2020 in Rogers Arkansas, at the age of 86.

She was born July 23, 1934 in East Peoria, Tazewell County, Illinois to Lena Cecilia Coburn and Groff William Yeck. She spent her early years living on her family’s farm.

Her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1942. As a young adult, Elizabeth worked as a switch board operator and as a receptionist at the Hotel Utah. After relocating to California, she worked at the Riverside Community Hospital, but spent most of her working life operating a daycare out of her home.

She was married to her first husband, Harry Johnson, from 1960 to 1972. She married Dennis Charles Beere on August 17, 1974. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles temple in 1984. They lived in Chino, California until retiring to Providence, Utah in 2001. Dennis preceded her in death November 8, 2015.

She relocated to Centerton, Arkansas in 2015 to be near family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by her three children Robert (Connie Williams) Johnson, Christina Kathleen Krespach, Dennis (Carrie Wadley) Beere II, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, December 31, 2020 beginning at 12:00 noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. A viewing will take place prior beginning at 11:00am.

Interment will be in the Providence City Cemetery.

Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Beere

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.