Jeffrey Suiter Bingham, 72, passed away peacefully and returned to his Heavenly Father on December 19, 2020 after battling COVID-19.

He was born April 13, 1948 in Ogden, Utah. He grew up in Riverdale, Utah in a historic home that was originally built by his grandfather in 1921. His youth was spent working and caring after his father’s peach and pear tree orchard. Jeff had a special love for cars, aviation, and animals, which stayed with him throughout his life.

He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1966 and formed many fun relationships. Jeff enjoyed spending time working on hot rod vehicles with friends and also played the trumpet. The trumpet would often rear its head yearly to the dismay of his children.

Jeff served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1967 to 1969 in the Central British Mission. He loved helping others find purpose and fulfillment. Jeff had a strong testimony and understood that by knowing and emulating Jesus Christ, he was on the path to happiness. Jeff knew his Savior well.

The autumn season held a special place in his heart as this is when he met Loralee Godfrey “His Lovely Lady” in October of 1970. Their first date on Halloween was a success. Jeff proposed to Loralee on Christmas Day of 1970 in front of the Logan Temple where they were sealed on May 21, 1971.

Jeff’s chosen profession was a journeyman pipe fitter/welder where he worked hard for 42 years. He took great pride in his work. His greatest accomplishment was providing and caring for his family, which he did extremely well. Jeff loved getting in his overtime hours, which he called his “cushion money”.

Jeff and Loralee made their first home in Clinton Utah. Jeff enjoyed learning and perfecting the skills of putting in a yard and maintaining an orderly home. In 1976, Jeff and Loralee moved to Roy with their two young children, which were soon followed by three others. The family of seven grew together with many fond memories of wagon rides, yard work, Burger Bar outings, Corner 44 soda runs, holidays and vacations to Disneyland.

Jeff served in the United States Naval Reserves as a means to serve the Nation. He took great pride in his country and knew that our nation was inspired by God. He loved the military and felt such a great sense of pride as his freedoms were demonstrated through the bi-annual aerial display at Hill Air Force Base. He shared this love with his sons and grandchildren and made sure they attended these great events with him.

In 2006, Jeff and Loralee moved to West Haven. After retirement, Jeff learned to play the piano, enjoyed making delicious holiday chocolates, peanut brittle, and other assortments of candy with Loralee. He adored “His Lovely Lady” and was happiest in spending quality time with her. Loralee will always be his everything and he took very good care of her.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Golden and Cora, parents-in-law Dewain and Norma Godfrey, brothers-in-law, Douglas Izatt, Darrel Bodily, Kent Godfrey, and sister-in-law, Jolene Godfrey.

He is survived by his spouse, Loralee Bingham, sisters, Goldene Bodily and Vicki Castle, sisters-in-law, Elsie Godfrey, Joy Izatt, and five children; Amie Wheeler (Jay), Ryan (April), Adam (Shalisa), Maria Thompson (Nick), and Kip (Chantel), and his 14 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and will be preceded by a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.

In lieu of a separate viewing we would invite all to record a video message to Jeff and Loralee and text or email them to their son, Adam Bingham at 843-822-0262 or Adamandshalisa@gmail.com

Interment, Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah.

The family requests that masks be worn and that all attending follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by the local government.

Funeral Service will be live-streamed by clicking here starting at 10:55am on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.