January 30, 1925 – December 23, 2020 (age 95)

Joe J. Thompson, 95, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in North Logan, Utah.

He was born January 30, 1925 in Clarkston, Utah, a son of Kenneth and Peru Thompson. Dad was raised in Clarkston Utah and graduated from North Cache High School.

He married Norma Olney Thompson, May 29, 1945 in the Logan LDS Temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Peru Thompson, his wife Norma Olney Thompson, one son Kenneth Jay Thompson, and one granddaughter, Jennifer Thompson Peterson.

He is survived by his children Winnan (Norm) Thompson, Janet (Dennis) Kohler, Cheryl (Jan) Maughan, Rodney (Sue) Thompson, Robert (Kim) Thompson, Steven Thompson, and Jackie Thompson. (daughter-in-law). He was blessed with 27 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He enjoyed spending the winters with Mom in Southern California and later in St. George, Utah. He was an avid Jazz fan and enjoyed watching NBA games.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30am at Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah.

A private family service will follow with family and close friends.

