Majorie Ann Eskelson

March 21, 1940 – December 24, 2020 (age 80)

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister passed away on December 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 21, 1940 in Logan, Utah, to the proud parents of Adell and June Cannon. She was the oldest of three siblings.

She married the love of her life, Leslie D. Eskelson on October 3, 1958, in the Logan LDS Temple. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, traveling with Leslie, warmer weather in St. George, Utah, and visiting with family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends, but we’re happy to know she has been reunited with her loved ones who proceeded her in death. Those that proceeded her in death were her husband, Leslie, daughters, Deneice and Rondalyn, her parents and brother, Cordell.

She is survived by her children, Read (Denae), Melanie (Mike) Christensen, Melissa (Jason) Dattage and Corey (Melissa), a sister, Carolyn (Rick) as well as 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

At Marjorie’s request, a family viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Nelson Funeral Home, 85 South Main Street, Smithfield, Utah followed by burial in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

The Eskelson family would like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at Logan Regional Hospital that cared for mom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.