Sharon Elizabeth Mortensen Elliott, 83, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born on September 30, 1937 in Bear River, Utah the daughter of Elmer Knud and Myrtle Elva Sorensen Mortensen.

She graduated from Bear River High School and Utah State University with a degree in elementary education. She taught 5th Grade at Hill Crest Elementary.

She married Gary Earl Elliott on July 31, 1974 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together they lived in Roy and Bear River City, Utah.

Sharon is survived by her husband and many nieces and nephews.

Family graveside services will be held at Willard City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.