Utah reports a 34% one-day positive rate; 24% over 7 days

Following a Christmas lull in testing, Utah’s coronavirus case count for Monday reported 1,716 new positive tests and considering just 4,976 people were tested statewide that represents a positivity rate of 34 percent the last 24 hours.

Also included in the state’s Monday report was 17,543 vaccines have been administered, 551 more than Sunday.

The Bear River Health Department reported 96 new positives Monday to bring to 14,335 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 500 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 14,335 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 12,514 have recovered.

Utah’s total coronavirus deaths are 1,219 with the addition of five more fatalities included in the Utah Department of Health Monday report.

UDOH reported Monday a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 1,969 a day although the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests remained high at 24.4 percent.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 266,590.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,698,105 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state hospitalizations Monday were at 498. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,643 hospitalizations. More than a thousand new admissions have been reported the last 14 days.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 136,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,354 COVID deaths in Idaho with 900 positive tests in Franklin County, 251 positives in Bear Lake County and 245 in Oneida County.