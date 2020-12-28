Weekend yields the 44th coronavirus death in Bear River District

Utah’s coronavirus case count for Sunday reported 796 new positive tests, reflecting that most testing locations across the state were closed due to the Christmas holiday. There were 2,663 people tested since Saturday so 796 new cases represents a positivity rate of 29.9 percent.

The state’s Saturday report — combining numbers from Thursday and Friday — included the death of a Box Elder County resident, between 45-64 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death.

It is the 44th COVID-19 death in the Bear River Health District, 25 in Box Elder County and 19 in Cache County.

The Bear River Health Department reported 42 new positives Sunday to bring to 14,239 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 499 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 14,239 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 12,395 have recovered.

Utah’s total coronavirus deaths are 1,214 with the addition of two more fatalities included in the Utah Department of Health Sunday report.

UDOH reported Sunday a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 1,980 a day although the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests remained high at 24.3 percent.

The state also reported that as of Sunday 16,992 Utahns had received the COVID-19 vaccine; that is 68 more than Saturday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 264,874.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,693,129 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state hospitalizations Sunday were at 474. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,584 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 135,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,354 COVID deaths in Idaho with 898 positive tests in Franklin County, 251 positives in Bear Lake County and 245 in Oneida County.