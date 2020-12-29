Anonymous donor to match up to $50,000 of contributions to The Family Place

LOGAN -– As a trying year comes to an end, people’s thoughts turn to giving and The Family Place has an exciting announcement. An anonymous donor is matching all financial gifts made to The Family Place between now and December 31, 2020. The match will cap at $50,000.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” said Dr. Sheryl Goodey, Executive Director of The Family Place. “We have been overwhelmed by our community’s continued support over this past year. We are humbled by the generosity of our neighbors and friends. Anyone who makes a donation can have their contribution doubled and make that much more of an impact.”

The Family Place is asking the community to consider making a financial gift to support their mission to strengthen families and protect children. By giving to The Family Place, the services supported include trauma interventions, therapy, educational classes, and emergency and respite therapeutic child care in their Kid’s Place.

The Family Place also provides the Starfish Children’s Shelter, which is the only shelter for children in northern Utah. These services have been especially critical as many in our community have face the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“This generous donor recognized the prevention and treatment efforts provided to our community through The Family Place’s services, especially this year,” said Esterlee Molyneux, Chief Relationship Officer. “We have families all around us facing extreme hardships with job loss, illness, and so many other challenges who have relied on us to care for their children when they had nowhere else to turn. We have had individuals who are in the depths of despair due to mental illness and trauma who we have supported during their lowest points. We can offer this help because our community supports The Family Place in such impactful ways.”

Supporters can make donations to The Family Place, online at TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org, or via mail to PO Box 6055, North Logan, UT 84341. Donations can be made through Venmo by sending funds to the Family-Place. Individuals may also make stock donations. All donations are tax deductible.