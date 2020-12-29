Brothers arrested for drug possession after domestic dispute

Right to left: booking photos for Jaren Liljenquist and Ryan Liljenquist (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Cache County sheriff’s deputies arrested two brothers on assault and drug possession offences after a domestic dispute in Hyrum, near 45 W. 100 N. Jaren and Ryan Liljenquist were booked into the Cache County Jail Monday night.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded to the family dispute after Ryan called 911, reporting he had been assaulted by Jaren. Ryan had multiple injuries to his face, including an open wound on his left ear.

Ryan told deputies that he had come home from work and found Jaren and a female juvenile inside. Jaren became upset and punched Ryan in the head.

Ryan claimed that Jaren strangled him while they were fighting. He also admitted to pulling a knife during the fight and strangling his brother.

Jaren said he grabbed Ryan’s shoulders, but denied strangling him.

Ryan told deputies that he had used illegal drugs within the last couple days. The 29-year-old later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, opiates and ecstasy.

Jaren also admitted to using illegal drugs recently. The 22-year-old later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Deputies later searched the home and located the knife, reportedly used during the fight. They also found several stashes of drug paraphernalia, including multiple syringes, small baggies and a small straw.

Jail records show both men were booked on aggravated assault, possession or use of a controlled substance and other offences. Jaren remains in jail, while Ryan was released after posting bail.

Court records show both men have prior drug convictions.

will@cvradio.com