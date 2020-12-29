Charles Thomas Keith

February 23, 1937 – December 25, 2020 (age 83)

Tom Keith passed away at his home in Logan, Utah, on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Tom was born on February 23, 1937, in Los Angeles, California.

He is survived by his wife Shawnee Milligan Keith, daughter Jill Tharp (Devin), son Ed Keith (Sharon), and granddaughters Abigail and Ryleeann Tharp.

Tom’s two great loves were his family and the outdoors.

At his request, no services will be held.

The family would like to thank the IHC Hospice team for their services.