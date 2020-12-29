COVID-19 deaths grow to 46 in Northern Utah and 1,235 statewide

Tuesday, Utah’s coronavirus death toll grew by 16 to 1,235.

Two of the deaths were reported in the Bear River Health District, a female resident from Box Elder County between 45-64 years of age and a male resident from Cache County who was older than 85. Both were hospitalized at the time of death.

There have been 46 deaths in the BRHD, 26 from Box Elder County and 20 from Cache County.

There were 123 new positives found Tuesday in the three counties that comprise the Bear River Health District: Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. There have been 14,458 total cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 504 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 14,458 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 12,620 have recovered.

The state’s Tuesday report also indicated 20,417 vaccines have been administered statewide.

The Utah Department of Health reported Tuesday a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 2,035 a day while the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests grew to 24.7 percent.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 269,326.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,705,462 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state hospitalizations Tuesday were at 506. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,763 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 137,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,377 COVID deaths in Idaho with 904 positive tests in Franklin County, 255 positives in Bear Lake County and 245 in Oneida County.