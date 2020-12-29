March 7, 1940 – December 27, 2020 (age 80)

Don William Balls, age 80, of Livonia and formerly of Utah.

Cherished husband of Claire for over 56 years. Beloved father of Darren (Melissa), Brian, Greg (Dianne), Denise (Jason) Bolander, Jared, Deborah (Aaron) Calkins and Jason (Cherie). Proud grandpa of 20. Dearest brother of Carol Ann (John) Gunderson and the late Faye Sears and DeMaur, brother-in-law of Sherlene. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.

Please keep Don’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Humanitarian Fund

Philanthropy Office

1450 N. University Ave. Provo, Utah 84604

