Roscena Lowe was called back to her Father in Heaven on December 25, 2020 at the Bear River Valley Hospital with her older sister, Elma and family close by her side.

She was born on June 27, 1956 to wonderful parents of Glen Dewey Lowe and Maude Mills Lowe in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the second youngest of 11 children.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Glen and Maude; two older brothers: Glen Dewey Jr. and Elmo; and one older sister: Delores.

Her siblings are: Bud E. Lowe (Sherry), Glen Dewey Jr. (Connie), Delores Baker (Ron), William T. Lowe ( Nanette), Elma Strong, Margaret Harvey (Larry), Susan Williams (Rick), Glenna Davis (Leonard), and Joseph Lowe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Roscena will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30am. Interment will be held at the Elysian Burial Gardens.

A video recording of the service will be available within 24 hours of the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.