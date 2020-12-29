Skier hospitalized after hitting tree at Beaver Mountain Ski Resort

LOGAN — Emergency crews and paramedics were called to Beaver Mountain after a teenage girl crashed into a tree. The accident occurred Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, the 16-year-old girl was skiing with family members when she struck the tree and was knocked unconscious. She was located by ski patrol units, who transported her to the lodge and began treating her.

The girl was reportedly unresponsive and breathing faintly. She remained unconscious for 7-8 minutes.

Paramedics were called to the accident. A medical helicopter was also requested.

Ski patrol members radioed that the girl was suffering from severe trauma as she regained consciousness. She had no visible lacerations or broken bones.

Paramedics arrived at the resort and continued treating the girl, who was alert and breathing. They transported her to a nearby landing zone, where she was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

