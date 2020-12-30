Cache GOP sets special election for county executive

CACHE COUNTY – Cache GOP chairman Chris Booth has announced a local special election to replace outgoing Cache County Executive Craig Buttars.

That event will be held Saturday, Jan. 30 to allow the Republican Party’s local leaders and precinct officials to select a replacement for Buttars, who has been nominated by Governor-elect Spencer Cox to serve as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

“Our congratulations to Craig Buttars,” Booth said in a prepared statement, “his leadership will be missed in the county … Craig has shown us what good conservative leadership is and should be.”

The special election will take place during a GOP County Central Committee meeting at the Cache County Event Center, with usual coronavirus precautions in effect. That gathering will be open to the public, but only members of the County Central Committee (precinct chairs, vice-chairs, secretaries and treasurers) and county delegates will be allowed to speak or vote.

Under state law, local GOP leaders will select a nominee to serve out the remainder of Buttars’ unexpired term as Cache County Executive and forward that name to the Cache County Council for approval.

County Executive is an at-large elective position that is vested with the authority to supervise and direct centralized budgeting, accounting, personnel management, purchasing and other service functions of the county.

Booth said that the party organization will begin accepting filing affidavits from prospective candidates to replace Buttars on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The filing period will close Friday, Jan. 15.

With prior experience as a dairy farmer and a decade in the Utah House of Representatives, Buttars has served as Cache County Executive since 2014.

If confirmed by the Utah Senate, he will replace current Agriculture commissioner Logan Wild, who has held that post since Kerry Gibson resigned in spring 2020 to unsuccessfully seek Utah’s 1st District seat in Congress.

Under state law, a candidate for a county elected position must be a registered voter and a local resident for one year.

In the case of the upcoming GOP special election for the county executive position, all would-be candidates must be registered Republicans.