COVID-19 claims 21 more Utahns Wednesday; statewide fatalities reach 1,256

There have now been 1,256 coronavirus fatalities in Utah, including the 21 new deaths in the department of health’s Wednesday report.

There have been 46 deaths in the Bear River Health District: 26 from Box Elder County and 20 from Cache County.

There were 107 new positives found Wednesday in northern Utah (Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties). There have been 14,565 total cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Among the 14,565 positive cases the last 10 months in the three-county area, 15 percent have been under 18, 74 percent have been in the 18-60 group and 11 percent have been patients over 60.

A total of 513 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 14,565 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 12,820 have recovered.

The state’s Wednesday case count indicates 2,614 new coronavirus positives since Tuesday. Also, 23,970 have now received their first vaccine doses, which is 3,553 more than Tuesday.

The UDOH reported Wednesday a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 2,033 a day while the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests grew to 25 percent.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 271,940.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,714,591 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state current hospitalizations Wednesday were down slightly, at 484. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,873 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 138,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,393 COVID deaths in Idaho with 906 positive tests in Franklin County, 266 positives in Bear Lake County and 24 in Oneida County.