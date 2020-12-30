Hyrum man arrested for allegedly filming a teenage girl bathing

Booking photo for Zachary T. Oakden (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN —A 26-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested after he allegedly filmed a 16-year-old girl bathing. Zachary T. Oakden was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail, where he is being held until he can appear before a judge.

According to an arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies began investigating Oakden after receiving a report that he allegedly possessed child pornography. The complainant had allegedly located the material on an internet file storage account shared with Oakden. It included a video of a girl taking a shower.

Deputies claim the video showed Oakden hiding a camera inside a bathroom and then leaving. A short time later, the alleged victim is observed coming into the bathroom and disrobing, before getting into a shower. She later gets, gets dressed and leaves.

According to the report, Oakden is again seen on the video coming into the bathroom and retrieving what appeared to be a hidden cell phone. The video then ended.

Tuesday, deputies contacted Oakden at his home in Hyrum. As they attempted to question him, he refused to cooperate and requested an attorney. He also declined to allow them to look at his cell phone, stating they would have to obtain a search warrant.

A judge later granted a warrant so deputies could search Oakden’s phone. It allegedly contained nude images of at least 10 minors.

Jail records show Oakden was booked on multiple offences of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon.

will@cvradio.com