Julie Ann Sievers Loveland, 72 Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by the love of her life and her seven children.

Julie was born on May 3, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter of Marley G. and Emma V. Bates Sievers, who instilled in her the importance of family, unity, and the value of hard work. While young she enjoyed camping, trips to Yellowstone and the Northwest with her family that created lasting memories of love, laughter, and happiness.

She learned at a young age to cook, bottle, sew and work on the farm and in the fields. She spent the first 14 years of her life in Pocatello, Idaho. Her family then moved to Shelley, Idaho where she graduated from Shelley High School in 1966.

Julie attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, where a simple “wink” from a balcony introduced her to the love of her life, Clinton Ardel Loveland. Following a brief courtship, Clint and Julie were married on June 14, 1968, in the Idaho Falls Temple, starting an eternal loving relationship that is usually only found in fairy tales. Their marriage was one to envy! Never a quarrel in front of others, including their children, always a smile. True love! Her home was always filled with love notes in drawers, on mirrors, stickies in letters and cards demonstrating her devotion and commitment to Clint.

Following their marriage, she moved with Clint to Provo, Utah where she helped Clint finish school at BYU and gave birth to her first two children. After graduation, she supported Clint in his career eventually settling in Brigham City, Utah, where she worked side by side with Clint to support their family which, grew to seven children.

Julie was extremely talented and there was nothing that she tried that she did not excel at. She made clothes, created cakes and flowers for other’s weddings, wrote poetry, and decorated to name a few. She was a talented artist who loved to draw and illustrate. She wrote clever short stories and heart-felt poems and shared them with family and friends. She loved canning and taught her daughters and grandchildren. They all enjoyed helping her with many different crafts or projects and no one turned down her jellies, jams, pickles, and other canned goods! She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, friend, caretaker, nurse, teacher, and educator, to all in her family.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving in many capacities including ward Relief Society President, Young Women’s, Primary President, and also served in the Stake Relief Society and Primary Presidencies. Those with whom she served can attest to her devotion commitment and talents and there were many. She was a true disciple of Jesus Christ making countless meals or cards of hope, and quick to offer words of encouragement and comfort to those in need. She worked as a missionary at the Distribution Center in Brigham City for 8 years and loved serving. Perhaps her favorite calling in the church was serving with Clint in the Brigham City Temple.

Julie had a cute sense of humor and she enjoyed the simple things life offered. Julie loved to just get in the car and go! Traveling across the west to visit her family, church and pioneer history sights helped her discover her love for history and for those ancestors that had gone before her. She was a voracious reader and loved her PBS TV series, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her eternal companion as they visited their children and 32 grandchildren attending blessings, birthdays, baptisms, weddings, mission farewell/homecomings, and celebrating holidays.

Her lasting legacy will be her commitment to her Savior Jesus Christ her husband Clint (her Knight in Shining Armor, her Silver Fox, for more than 52 years) and her children. Her life was a testament to these deeply held commitments and her legacy is the commitment to these values that she instilled in her children.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Marks Hospital for their loving care of Julie as they became surrogate family members as they dutifully attended this beautiful lady whom she also touched and encouraged while there.

Surviving is her husband, Clint; seven children, Shane (Trica) Loveland; Lance (Laura) Loveland; Wendy (Juan Carlos) Vazquez; Lynette Loveland; Brian (Tara) Loveland; Kyle (Michelle) Loveland; Trent (Heather) Loveland; 32 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, her father, Marley G. Sievers, one sister, Alice (Wayne) Mortimer and two brothers, Asael (Sandy) Sievers, Arnold Sievers and a foster sister Marianne Wettenbone Spotted Bear.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Sievers, daughter-in-law, Amy Jo Loveland, and foster brother Altinas Wettenbone.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 1:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Viewing will be held on Monday, January 4, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Tuesday from 11:30am – 12:30pm at the funeral chapel. Because of COVID-19 masks are required for the viewing and services.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

