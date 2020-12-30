Logan Police looking for victim allegedly groped by man inside south Walmart

Logan City police car

LOGAN — Logan City police are attempting to locate a woman believed to be a victim of sexual assault earlier this month at a department store.

The police department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, the assault allegedly occurred at the south Logan Walmart store at 1150 S. 100 W on Dec. 9 between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

The inquiry is part of an investigation after a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of groping female customers at the store. Joshua J. Cress was booked Dec. 21 into the Cache County Jail.

Officers had responded to the store after a woman claimed Cress had walked up behind her and grabbed her buttocks. The alleged victim notified her husband, who reportedly followed the individual through the store, while the woman notified employees, who contacted security.

The alleged victim described walking down an isle and noticed Cress approaching her from behind. She said she moved to the side, so he could pass. He continued to approach close to her, grabbing her buttocks over her pants and then walking down the isle.

The store employee told officers that Cress had been seen wondering around the store, staring at customers and never purchasing any merchandise. He had also reportedly groped another female customer previously, but the woman’s identity was unknown.

The Facebook post asked the second alleged victim to contact detectives either by phone of through social media.

Jail records show Cress was booked on suspicion of forcible sexual abuse and giving false information to police. He was later released after posting bail.

Court records show Cress doesn’t have any criminal history. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court next month and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

