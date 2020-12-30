October 17, 1950 – December 27, 2020 (age 70)

Marlowe Steele Carroll, age 70, loving brother, father, and grandpa passed away on December 27, 2020.

He was born in Delta, Utah on October 17, 1950 being the youngest of Kenneth and Gwen Steele Carroll’s 3 children. He grew up on a little ranch in Hinckley, Utah where he learned to play baseball and started his love for rodeo, much like his older brother Howard.

Rodeo was a big part of his life leading up to college where he rodeoed for Utah State University. While attending the university he also participated in the “Rounders House” where he had many friends and wild experiences.

In his life, Marlowe was blessed with 5 beautiful children, 3 girls and 2 boys, and has 8 grandkids whom he adored and who adored him.

Throughout his life he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the gospel.

Family and friends were a big part of Marlowe’s life. He loved to play chess with anyone willing to play, watch the Utah Jazz, and go on river trips to the Middle Fork in Salmon, Idaho, he loved anything outdoors.

At the age of 23 he had his first brain aneurysm followed by another aneurysm and 2 strokes which left him with many life altering challenges. He fought a good fight for a long time with a good spirit and no complaints.

He is survived by his children Tanya (Jeff) Seely, Natalie (Bruce) Jenson, Howard Carroll (Jamie Tibbitts), and their mother Sandy, as well as Kylie (Scott) Provost, Taylor (Jess) Carroll, and their mother Stephanie, his 8 grandchildren, and his siblings, Howard (Mary) Carroll, and Kathy (Gaylen) Cropper. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Gwen Steele Carroll.

His contagious laugh and willingness to do everything with a smile and no complaints will be deeply missed. We love you!

Viewing and Services will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Millville 3rd Ward Chapel, 110 South Main, Millville, Utah. Viewing will start at 10:00 – 11:00am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30am – 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation towards funeral costs. You can help by sending money to VENMO: Howard-Carroll-2 or by going into Cache Valley Bank and leaving a donation under Tanya Seely/Marlowe Carroll Donation.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.