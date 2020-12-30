July 2, 1929 – December 28, 2020 (age 91)

Paul George Anderson, 91, Nibley, Utah, returned to his Heavenly Home on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Paul was born in Nibley, Utah on July 2, 1929 to George and Relia Olson Anderson. He was a lifelong resident of Nibley.

On November 4, 1954 he married the love of his life, Luana (Tillie) Berry in the Logan LDS Temple. He has been reunited with Luana and what a great reunion that must be.

Paul is survived by his children: Kathleen (Wynn) Anderson, Fruitland, Idaho; Kristie Egan, Smithfield, Utah; Jeffery (Heidi) Anderson, Nibley, Utah and Kevin (Sherrie) Anderson, Garland, Utah. The also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He is also survived by two sisters: Patricia (Vern) Purser, Hyde Park, Utah and Myrna Knowles, Avon, Utah, and one Brother: James Craig (Faye) Anderson, Perry, Utah.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, currently a member of the 6th Ward. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their school and sport activities.

He is now enjoying the love of many friends and the family members that have gone before him especially his wife Luana of 56 years; both parents, sister and brother-in-law: Betty and William Max Burr; brother and sister-in-law Harold Dean and Neola Anderson; brother-in-law James Raymond Knowles; son-in-law Michael Egan.

Services will be held on Saturday January 2, 2021. At the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. Viewing from 9:00 – 10:30am with funeral following at 11:00am. Please by considerate of others and wear a mask practice social distancing while attending the service.

