Stadium and CBS announce updated broadcast plans for Mountain West men’s basketball

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Wednesday, Stadium announced that three Utah State University men’s basketball games will be featured on its national platforms. They also announced broadcast plans for four other Mountain West games.

Also, CBS announced Wednesday that the San Diego State at Utah State men’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 16 will tip at 11 a.m. on the national broadcast network. The Aggies have defeated San Diego State in each of the last two Mountain West Conference Tournament championships. The Aztecs are currently ranked #23 in the Coaches Poll.

The announced Stadium broadcasts will air on Stadium, WatchStadium.com and dedicated over-the-top partners. A full list of where-to-watch can be found here.

Date Matchup Time

Saturday, Jan. 2 Utah State at Air Force 4 p.m. MT

Friday, Jan. 8 Air Force at Boise State 6 p.m. MT

Friday, Jan. 22 Nevada at Wyoming 6 p.m. MT

Thursday, Feb. 4 Utah State at Fresno State 7 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Feb. 10 Wyoming at Utah State 6 p.m. MT

Monday, Feb. 15 Nevada at San José State 6 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 19 UNLV at San José State 7:30 p.m. MT