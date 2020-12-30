Local plans on next week’s statewide celebration

Next week, Utah will celebrate its’ 125th anniversary of statehood. With the pandemic, it is being observed in a very unique way, with some synchronization of television broadcasts and fireworks throughout the state, including in Logan. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Logan Parks and Recreation Director Russ Akina said it’s a good thing to look forward to in a challenging year that we’ve all had to endure.

“There is some coordination in terms of a televised event that will be on, I think it’s four of the network affiliates. And at 7:30 p.m. next Monday evening, fireworks will be launched from Willow Park. This is a location that we have used in the past for Pioneer Day,” he said.

Akina said residents can watch the fireworks from home or from parking lots near Willow Park. He asked people to follow COVID-19 protocol in keeping with your household group and social distancing between groups.

“I was talking to some of the crew that will be involved with launching Monday night, and some of them live up in Providence. For their family they’re planning to watch it from the bench.”

As far as parking lots available on Monday night, Akina said there are several near Willow Park, including the Logan Aquatic Center, Cache County Events Center, the Sports Complex, also the parking lot at Logan River Golf Course. For more information visit Thrive 125.utah.gov