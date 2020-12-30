Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Walter Harris Squires, returned home with honor on December 28, 2020.

Walt was born May 7, 1928 in Logan, Utah to George Walter and Harriet Viola Harris Squires. He graduated from Utah State with a Bachelor’s degree in education. He worked at HAFB and later DDO. He served in the Army Air Corps, Utah National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Walt married Mary Lue Balls on June 11, 1951 in the Logan Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including, temple ordinance worker, young men’s advisor, and as a member of the Logan 6th ward bishopric. He most loved being Scout Master for many years. Walt’s scouts loved and remembered him for his devoted service, some have continued to come back to visit him. Everyone loved his great wit and funny lines.

He loved to visit the beautiful canyons and parks of Utah. He enjoyed building model airplanes; he must have built at least 100. He especially loved WWII planes. He also enjoyed golfing and golfed with Mary, his friends, sons and grandkids. He loved to listen to music and often listened all day until Jeopardy came on.

Walt is survived by his wife Mary; children Sherri (Doug) Kennedy; Jeff Squires, Linda (David) Steed, Matt (Connie) Squires, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, he loved them all and was so happy to see their smiling faces. He is also survived by his siblings John Fell “Jack” Squires and Marcia Kay Christensen. His younger brother Clayton Squires died in infancy.

He was the best, salt of the earth, loving, genuine, funny, kind, humble man and was loved by all.

Family funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the North Ogden 3rd Ward, 386 East Elberta Drive, North Ogden, Utah with a viewing held prior from 9:30 – 10:30am. Interment in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.

