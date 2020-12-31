June 26, 1979 ~ December 22, 2020 (age 41)

Aaron David Shaffer, 41, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He was born on June 26, 1979 in Logan, Utah to David Lee and Frances Edith Baker Shaffer. He graduated from Fremont High School. He spent time serving his country in the US Navy.

He married Eustacia Sherwood and they later divorced.

Aaron earned the Master Masonry Certification and worked as a brick mason for many years. He also earned his CDL and worked as an oil rigger and would tear down, transport and set up.

He enjoyed fishing and would give them to his sister. He also enjoyed, angling, working on cars, studying Ancient Civilization, language studies and taught himself Spanish.

Aaron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has a pioneer heritage; his 3rd great-grandfather was Wilford Woodruff.

He was in contact with his family everyday and helped his parents with the household upkeep including refinishing his mom’s kitchen cabinets, painting their house inside and out, building a fence, and doing yard work for his dad. Aaron was always helping his siblings. He enjoyed traveling to Canada, New Zealand and the United States with his mom.

Aaron had a heart of gold. He was so kind and gentle and saved many animals. He survived pain and loss of his eye. We will miss his wonderful sense of humor.

Aaron we love you and will miss you.

Aaron is survived by his sons, Ian Shaffer and Sheldon Shaffer of Clearfield, Utah; parents, David and Frances Shaffer or North Ogden, Utah; brothers, Ryan Wotton of Las Vegas, Nevada and sister, Wendy Wotton of Ogden, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 3:00pm at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd., North Ogden, Utah.

