Cache Valley entrepreneur creates Firefly Power Display

Local entrepreneur Dustin Hansen has created the Firefly Power Display, a digital marketing platform he describes as a "smart phone on steroids."

LOGAN – A local invention to facilitate the observance of COVID-19 precautions is a “neat machine,” according to its creator Dustin Hansen, the operations and marketing director at Cherry Peak Ski Resort in Richmond.

“It’s one of a kind, for sure,” the Utah entrepreneur says, referring to the high-tech split-screen kiosk device Hansen has dubbed the Firefly Power Display. “It’s like getting a Chevy pick-up and a Corvette, all in one package, rather than having to choose one or the other.”

The Firefly device looks like a slimmed-down bank ATM, but is much smarter than those machines.

“The Firefly Power Display is basically a smart phone on steroids,” Hansen explains with obvious pride, “because it can do everything a smart phone can do, plus a couple other things at the same time.”

As currently programmed, the Firefly can function as a gatekeeper for businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic by checking body temperatures, reminding people to wear masks and dispensing hand sanitizer, while simultaneously displaying digital, interactive advertising.

“There are all different kinds of nifty little things that can be integrated into the Firefly,” Hansen adds. “For example, if you’re at Deer Valley resort or my resort at Cherry Peak, you can click down through an on-screen menu to get a ski report for that specific location.”

To support management functions, the machine also does contact-free clock-in and clock-out of employees using facial recognition software, checks their temperatures and records it.

Although originally designed with the needs of ski resorts in mind, Hansen emphasizes that the Firefly can facilitate safety precautions, perform management functions or deliver digital marketing for any type of business, including restaurants, retail outlets, shopping malls, warehouse operations and manufacturers.

“Most of the people who have responded to my networking efforts so far have been business owners,” Hansen reports.

The utility of such a high-tech admission tool was clearly demonstrated at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan during the recent holiday season.

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan explains that the theater used similar temperature-checking technology during its Random Acts Community Performance Series throughout December to ensure that patrons were free of coronavirus symptoms. But when Hansen’s multi-function device was displayed during a performance on Dec. 16, the Firefly attracted a small mob of fascinated ticket-holders in the theater’s lobby.

Hansen says he already has two functional prototypes of the Firefly, another 30 set for delivery on Jan. 12 and many more being manufactured.

“Although I’ve got numerous companies interested in the Firefly,” he explains, “I really want to accommodate the regional ski resorts. My heart is really with them, naturally, so I want to give the ski industry first dibs on the machines.

“I’ve got potential customers lined up in the Salt Lake area and also some nationwide. But I want to keep a few of the machines available for special events, because they work great for those occasions. I’d also love to see them used at Utah State University basketball games, because there are so many benefits to that idea.”

The inventor isn’t concerned that the recently begun COVID-19 vaccination effort will make his Firefly Power Display obsolete.

“Even if the coronavirus goes away, the Firefly is here to stay,” he predicts. “The machines can be custom programmed to meet marketing or operational needs of any type of business and its temperature-reading and sanitizer-dispensing functions will always be magnets to attract potential users.”

Hansen is a resident of Smithfield. In addition to his management role at Cherry Hills resort, Hansen is also owner/president of HomeTask Facemasks and Firefly Power Bikes.