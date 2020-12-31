David L. Garza, 75, passed away on December 29, 2020 at Ogden Regional after a valiant 16-day fight against COVID.

He was born November 5, 1945, in Edinburg, Texas, to the late Manuel and Eulalia (Cisneros) Garza. David met the love of his life San Juanita (Janie) in 1965. They were married three years later on June 8, 1968 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They started their family soon after. That is when the adventure really began for him.

David and Janie resided in Tremonton city for 55 years, where they raised three children and made many lifelong friends.

While living in Tremonton, he worked at La-Z-Boy as a Maintenance Tech for 20 years, and most recently for Tremonton City.

David was a parishioner of the Santa Ana Catholic Mission in Tremonton, Utah and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a 4th degree Knight. He also participated in fund raising for the church as well as the American Cancer Society.

David enjoyed spending his time golfing, riding 4-wheelers, shooting guns, spending time with his family, treasure hunting, fishing, making people laugh, going to casinos, fixing cars and trucks, attending monster truck shows and truck pulls. He also enjoyed watching westerns and his favorite actor was Chuck Norris.

Most of all, he enjoyed helping anyone in need. He was active in the community and was able to make anyone and everyone feel welcome and loved. David enjoyed entertaining family and friends and was a constant source of strength and caring for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He left behind a legacy of love and family.

He is survived by his wife San Juanita Garza, daughter Sylvia and her husband Jose Lopez, son Angel Garza and wife Belinda, son Michael Garza and Marcy , and adopted daughter Isidora. Grandchildren: Irene (Jerry), Junior (Lucero), Ynes, Eden, and David. Shawnica (Brad), Angel (Mary), Logan (Reggie), Trooper (Leah), Jesse (Alyssa), Rachel, and Robbie (Summer). Tasian, McKenna, and Skyden. He also had 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by His sister Nora, brothers Ray and Daniel.

David was preceded in death by granddaughter Malia Garza; both parents Manuel and Eulalia Garza; siblings: Homer Garza, Mario Garza, Olga Carmona, Anabelia (Annie) Garza, Billy Garza, and Sammy Garza.

A rosary will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:00pm at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. The family will greet family and friends from 7:00 – 8:00pm.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Santa Ana Catholic Church, 760 West 600 North, Tremonton, Utah.

Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

The Rosary and Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.