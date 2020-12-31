September 19, 1935 ~ December 27, 2020

Frank Harold Nielsen, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

He was born on September 19, 1935 to Harold Emil and Ella Jensen Nielsen. Frank was born and raised in Ogden, graduating from Ben Lomond High School Class of 1955. He enlisted in the US Navy Reserve during the Korean War.

He was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served his country in lieu of a mission.

Frank was a hard worker. From an early age he delivered papers, worked at a grocery store, and helped his dad at the upholstery shop. His primary career was in textiles at Hill Air Force Base, retiring in 1987. He was a handyman and kept busy doing many things after retirement; his work ethic never stopped.

His first marriage was to Vickie Joan Peterson in 1960; they had two children, son Tracy and daughter Joan. They later divorced. From a second marriage, with Elaine Kenley in 1971, a daughter Kellie and son Kevin joined the family. Frank and Elaine enjoyed 49 years together.

Frank will be remembered for his fun loving nature, his kindness and well–developed sense of humor. His laugh, his mustache, his hugs; he was so many things to so many people. He was a real character and a good tease. He loved snow and water skiing, camping, golfing, fishing and time on the 4-wheeler. He always had a stick of Juicy Fruit with him and never knew a stranger.

Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine K. Nielsen of Pleasant View, Utah; children, Tracy (Roxanne) Nielsen of Richfield, Utah; Joan (David) Pilkington of Huntsville, Utah; Kellie (Zach) Haines of Pleasant View, Utah; and Kevin (Brittani) Nielsen of Tremonton, Utah; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clair (Diane) Nielsen of St. George, Utah; and Paul (Marianne) Nielsen of Spokane, Washington; and brother-in-law, Dennis East of Monument, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen East; and grandson, Joshua Nielsen.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00pm at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd., North Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday, January 1, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday from 12:30 – 1:30pm at the mortuary.

Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, where military honors will be accorded.

Funeral Services will be live-streamed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.