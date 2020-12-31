June 19, 1944 – December 22, 2020 (age 76)

LaRue Covert Bills, born June 19, 1944 in Soda Springs, Idaho, died December 22, 2020, at home in Soda Springs, Idaho.

LaRue loved anything that had to do with arts and crafts, she loved baking. She had a big heart and would help anyone that needed it. she loved spending time with her family including her niece’s and nephew’s.

She is survived by: (kids) Kay and Mike Reeves, Tim and Connie Dunn, and Sundie Harrop. Siblings; Russell Covert, Roy and Yvonne Covert, Wendy and Conan Lewis, Shauna Hyden, Kim and Les Stuges, Debbie Covert, and 12 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Freeman and Lona Covert, sons; Bing Fisher, Bill VanHemert, Jason Harrop, brother, Scott Covert, (grandchildren) Bradley Fisher, Decalyn Weeks, (great grandchild) Corbin Nowland.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Millville Cemetery in Millville, Utah. Family visited with friends at the cemetery from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

