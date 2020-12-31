September 1937 ~ December 19, 2020 (age 83)

Marilyn Rose Oram Keyes passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

She was born in Ogden, Utah to Gloyd H. and Rosa Belle Oram, the youngest of three children.

She graduated Box Elder High School in 1955 and later that year she married LaMar “Mim” Davis in Brigham City, Utah. They had three children together, Lael, Cami, and Don. They later divorced.

Marilyn put herself through nursing school at Weber State College (while waiting tables at Maddox Ranch House) and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a RN at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Ogden.

She married Dr. Gale H. Keyes, an oncologist and the love of her life, in July of 1972 and they enjoyed many happy years together. They traveled extensively, taking several ski trips to Colorado, boating at Lake Powell and visiting Canada, Mexico and New Zealand among many other places. They also enjoyed taking trips in their motorhome with their group of travel buddies.

Marilyn loved gardening and taking care of their home, and took a lot of pride in it. She loved to cook and her wonderful raspberry jam is a legend with her family. She loved music, with John Denver being one of her favorites.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Gale were sealed in the Washington DC Temple. Later in life she relocated to Williamsburg, Virginia where she spent the last 20 years. She enjoyed living closer to her daughter’s family and made lots of new friends. She liked the colonial history and museums the area had to offer. She also loved Jazzercise, wearing hats, and pink was her signature color. Marilyn was a generous, feisty, independent woman with a great sense of humor and style. She will be truly missed by many.

Marilyn is survived by daughter, Lael Davis White, Williamsburg, Virginia; son, Donald Davis, Brigham City, Utah; grandchildren, Marika Pickett, Auckland, New Zealand; Amy Jensen Downs, Layton, Utah; Tawny Davis, Ogden, Utah; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren (with one more on the way!) Also six step-children, Gregory E. Keyes, M.D. (Pamela), Roger J. Keyes, Jeanne Ann Gaz (Randall, M.D.), Ted W. Keyes, M.D. (Hope), John M. Keyes (Merilynn), Brian R. Keyes, Ph.D. (Sheila), and their families. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her beloved daughter, Cami Davis Jensen; granddaughter, Micaela Jensen Aussem; brother, Donald J. Oram; sister, Betty Donaldson; and her faithful canine companion, “Dolly”.

Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her husband on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

There will be a brief gathering on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation, in her name, to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.