COWBOY POETRY: Grandma’s Windup Clock

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

For thirty years I’ve owned the clock my grandma gave to me. Her clock is

mounted on my desk for family to see.

She said, “Please take care of my clock and wind it every day. Your grandpa gave

it to me, said he found it on display.”

My grandma’s clock is special and was built to make it last. It’s a hundred year old

relic and a part of Grandma’s past.

I’ve tried to do what Grandma asked. I wound her clock each morn. But all those

years of winding left my fingers sore and worn.

My dang arthritic fingers sure don’t help much with the pain. So, when I’d wind

the clock each day, it drove me plumb insane.

I’d even hear the ticking every night time in a dream. I still remember those

nightmares. Perhaps you heard me scream!

And early mornings in my bed I’d hear the lone tick-tock. I knew it would be soon

that I’d be cranking on the clock.

But then one day I bumped the clock. It fell and hit the floor. My old-time clock

would not wind up, no ticking anymore.

I realized the time was right to get this clock new hands. I’d find a way to make it

run. Hoped Grandma understands.

The jeweler opened up the clock and made it wind up free. My clock keeps right

on ticking. Now it runs on battery.

At first, I thought how nice it was to have my clock again. But my windup clock

was not the same. ‘Twas better way back when.

So I’d like to give the clock away to someone who would care. I think my

grandma wouldn’t mind. She taught me how to share.

I wonder, should I buy a clock that doesn’t run hands free? ‘Cuz Grandma’s old

time windup clock sure meant the world to me.