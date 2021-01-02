Idaho distracted driving law means tickets starting Friday

Written by Associated Press
January 2, 2021
Businesswoman texting on her smart phone while driving a car.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday.

The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.