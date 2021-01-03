November 26, 1922 – January 2, 2021 (age 98)

Lelia Nielsen Albretsen Allen, 98, passed peacefully from this life January 2, 2021, with her loving family attending, at the Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Center where she has resided for the past 3 years.

She was born on November 26, 1922 in Hyrum, Utah. The 3rd daughter of Leo C. and Marvilla Nielsen with 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Growing up in Hyrum was a great adventure with lots of good friends.

She graduated from South Cache High School and went on to marry her great love Boyd C. Albretsen on June 10, 1941 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Over the years she enjoyed, along with her husband Boyd, membership in the Hyrum Saddle Club, going fishing, hunting, boating, camping at Lava, and riding their motorcycle.

Six children filled her life and heart and she always made home a heaven for her family. She enjoyed her membership in the Hyrum Literary club, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, playing games and cards at the Hyrum City Senior Center, and attending the Temple. In later years her artistic talent flourished and she left many outstanding paintings to family and friends. As always, her deep and abiding faith in the savior helped her during difficult times.

Her first husband, Boyd, passed away on December 18, 1997 and later she married Claron W. Allen who also passed away. She was preceded in death by both husbands, daughter Dawn, son-in-law Lennis, sisters Twyla and Afton, and brothers Wesley and Deloy.

Surviving are children Ray (Margo) Albretsen, Linda Christiansen, (Richard and Marla Connerlly,) Michelle (Scott) Gittins, Gale (Paul) Head, Michael (Dal) Albretsen. Her sister Colleen (Jerry) Wallace, brother Joy (Vonda) Nielsen, sister-in-law Isabelle Nielsen, and her great posterity of 23 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her 4 step-children Jeff (Heidi) Allen, Janice Leishman, JoAnn (Lyle) Tuddenham, and Judy (Lee) Hendrickson.

Graveside services will be held at the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00pm.

The family wants to sincerely thank the Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Center for their loving care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.