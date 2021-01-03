October 7, 2004 – December 30, 2020 (age 16)

Darby James Byrnes, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on December 30, 2020 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 16.

Darby was born on October 7, 2004 in Monroe, Washington to Mark and Tamra Byrnes, and was a bright light in the lives of his family from the day they brought him home.

No one who met Darby could forget his infectious personality. A fun-loving, silly kid from day one, he was uniquely gifted in making his friends and family laugh. Darby loved goofy socks and hats, and had built quite a collection of each.

Darby is survived by his parents; his seven brothers, Robert (Allie), Mark (Sarah), Skooter (Briana), John (Mia), Indiana (Hannah), Seamus, and Shanley; and his sister, Annabelle.

His family will miss him dearly, but they find comfort in the knowledge that he will be with beloved family members on the other side of the veil. Darby had chosen to be an organ donor and we are grateful he could help other families in their time of need.

Memorial services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Mount Logan Stake Center, 565 East 100 South in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 34 East Center, Logan, Utah on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Tuesday from 9:00 – 10:30am at the stake center.

Darby will be interred next to his paternal grandparents at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Byrnes

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.