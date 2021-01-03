Death of Box Elder County woman one of 32 new coronavirus deaths throughout Utah

There have been 1,301 coronavirus fatalities in Utah, including 32 new deaths in the department of health’s Saturday and Sunday reports. The Saturday report included the death of a female from Box Elder County, between 65 and 84 years of age, who was hospitalized when she died.

There have been 47 deaths in the Bear River Health District, 27 from Box Elder County and 20 from Cache County.

There were 118 new positives found Sunday in northern Utah. There have been 15,223 total cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 534 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 15,223 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 13,426 have recovered.

The state’s Sunday case count indicates 1,819 new coronavirus positives since Saturday but with 4,802 people tested, 38 percent of those tests were positive in that 24-hour period.

Also the state’s numbers indicate in the seven days following Christmas Utah’s seven-day positivity rate was 29.3 percent.

Sunday’s updated figures show 47,382 vaccines have now been administered.

The UDOH reported Sunday a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 2,652 a day for the past week while the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests grew to 29.2 percent percent.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 283,473.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,745,705 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state current hospitalizations Sunday held steady at 484. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 11,159 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 142,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,448 COVID deaths in Idaho with 923 positive tests in Franklin County, 274 positives in Bear Lake County and 250 in Oneida County.