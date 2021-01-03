George Rogers Hawkes, in his 100th year, passed away December 31, 2020, at his home in Concord, California.

Born October 3, 1921, to William and Anna Rebecca Hawkes, he grew up working on the family farm in Preston, Idaho.

He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England States Mission, followed by service in the Navy at the end of World War II. He then pursued a degree at Brigham Young University and a PhD in agronomy at Ohio State University, leading to his career as an agronomist.

George was always extremely hard-working and dedicated in everything he did, raising his family by example and deed, while also excelling in his field of work and serving faithfully in many church callings, including as a bishop, patriarch, and temple worker and sealer at the Oakland California Temple. His life was one full of quiet and untiring service, touching the lives of all around him. He will be remembered as a man of God and a pillar of strength.

George is now reunited with his beloved wife, Rosa Mae. Their family includes five children; Kathleen (Dean) Merkley, Mark (Debra), Doug (Karen), Steven (Linda), and Michelle (Robert) Jones; 24 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for family only will be held in George’s hometown of Preston, Idaho on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery alongside his eternal companion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church humanitarian aid fund or your favorite charity.

The family extends a special thank you to George’s caregivers, Denyse, Jill, and the staff of Vitas, for their wonderful support and care.

