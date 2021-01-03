Joyce Wanda Jensen Stark of Island Park, Idaho previously of Smithfield, Utah passed away on December 30, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho after several years of ill health.

Mom was born on January 5, 1944 in Preston, Idaho to Nels Christian Jensen and Wanda Christina McKenzie of Glencoe, Mink Creek, Franklin County, Idaho. She was the third child and second daughter in a family of five siblings.

Joyce grew up on the family farm in Station Creek with her siblings, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and many cousins and friends. Joyce attended elementary school in Mink Creek, Idaho and graduated from Preston High School in 1962.

Mom met and fell in love with Jay Albert Stark. They were married on September 30, 1966 in Preston, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple on March 22, 1985. They remained sweethearts for 32 years until Jay’s death in 1998. Together they raised two children, Jay and Rhonda. She was also a wonderful step-mother to Debra, Douglas, Jeffrey, Leslie, and Curtis.

Joyce was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mom served in many callings. Her favorite callings were Family History Consultant and missionary at the Logan, Utah Family History Center where she loved teaching Danish research. Her passion for family history and helping others find their deceased ancestors lasted her entire life. Mom enjoyed crocheting, painting, reading, sewing, camping, and most of all spending time with her family.

Joyce is survived by her children Jay (Vylinda) Stark of Island Park, Idaho; Rhonda Stark of Bellevue, Nebraska; step-children Jeffrey Stark of Logan, Utah; Leslie (Nicole) Stark of Etoile, Texas along with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Zina Davis of Lehi, Utah; brothers Clifford (Ladawn) Jensen of Mink Creek, Idaho; and Craig (Laura) Jensen of Preston, Idaho and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Albert Stark, by her parents; a brother Mark Jensen; and step-children Debra, Douglas, Janice, and Curtis.

Funeral services for family and close friends only will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 11:00am in the Smithfield 26th Ward Chapel, 640 North 200 East, Smithfield, Utah. Masks will be required to wear.

Services will be live streamed and may be watched Monday at 11:00am MST by clicking here.

A viewing will be held Monday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church. Interment will be in the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations towards burial costs by contacting Webb Funeral Home at 208-852-0533.

