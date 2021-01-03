Mark Dean Hillyard, 56, of Ammon, Idaho passed away December 18, 2020, at University of Utah Medical Center where he was under the care of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Mark was born July 13, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Morris R. Hillyard and Nancy Traveller Hillyard. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. Mark also attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University.

On November 26, 1986, he married Glenette Phillips in the Idaho Falls Temple. Mark and Glenette made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Mark worked as a contractor for Vintage Construction.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in Primary, Scouts, as Ward Mission Leader, and in the Elder’s Quorum. He enjoyed coaching football, baseball, and basketball. He coached softball at Hillcrest High School. He spent hours teaching and coaching in the community. He has been a positive influence in the lives of hundreds of people in the community for many years. Mark loved people unconditionally. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his grandkids. His favorite place to relax was South Bear Creek. He loved working with his hands. He was a skilled home and building designer and contractor.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Glenette Hillyard of Ammon, Idaho; mother, Nancy Traveller Hillyard of Ammon, Idaho; son, Cody (Katie) Hillyard of Roy, Utah; daughter, Ashley (Armando) Cotero of Tumwater, Washington; son, Casey (Audrey) Hillyard of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Austin (Gianesi) Hillyard of Malad City, Idaho; sister, Teri (Ron) Ehresman of Island Park, Idaho; sister, Loni (Tim) Gibb of West Lafayette, Indiana; brother, Scott (Shauna) Hillyard of Nibley, Utah; brother, Travis (Teea) Hillyard of Ammon, Idaho; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cooper, Maya, Callie, Mason, Caleb, Lincoln, Emma, Xander, Hunter; and his favorite child, Chloe Dog.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris R. Hillyard; and sister, Wendy Hillyard.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services were held at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho.

Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.

