On the wings of Angels, our beloved Nikola Renae Cutler returned to Her Heavenly Father on December 26, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah.

Nikola was born on September 6, 1972 to Deran LeRoy Cutler and Elfriede Arbter Cutler who cared and loved their baby girl.

She grew up in Washington Terrace, Utah and Lived in Tremonton, Utah for many years.

She Attended Washington Terrace Elementary, TH Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Bonneville High School. She very much enjoyed sports and participated in all the she could while in school.

She worked at The Hyrum Meat Plant, Arby’s, and Convenience stores.

She Was a bit of a tom boy and loved her fishing, four wheeling and camping, and very much liked spending time with Her family and friends, which consisted of many cousins that are near and dear to her heart.

She loved anything that went fast and didn’t mind trying it out herself. The faster she went the more she liked it. She loved to talk on the phone and spent a lot of time talking with her special Aunt Lynn, and Aunt Kathy who loved her dearly. She loved buzzing around on her motorcycle and visiting with family. She was loved by her neighbors and community and had great respect for them all.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her church gave her strength and dignity. She expressed often her appreciation for them and the help that they provided. It gave her much needed spiritual relief and bolstered her confidence. She mentioned often her good friend Trudy Hatch and Harvey Evans who helped her with so much while living alone in Tremonton and so far from family. She was very thankful for all they did.

She is survived by her mother; Elfriede Arbter Cutler, brother; Deran Thomas Cutler, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father; Deran L. Cutler, grandfathers; Deran D. Cutler and Williebalb Arbter, grandmothers; Marva Stone Cutler and Hilda Jϋdner Arbter, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was loved so very much and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services for Nikola will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:00am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:15 – 10:45am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.