Our beloved mother and grandmother, ODille Huillet Carter, age 92, slipped into eternity in the early morning hour of December 29, 2020.

ODille was born December 21, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to Arthur Joseph and Nina Watkins Huillet. Her name sake was her grand-father Jules Huillet’s sister, ODille Mandere. She was the first girl born into the Huillet family in over 30 years and as a result the Huillet family felt that she was incredibly special, especially her aunt Hazel who had no children of her own. ODille was an only child but was lovingly raised by so many family relatives as well as the “village” of Ogden.

ODille had a wonderful time each summer spending a week with her Watkins cousins on the farm in Kanesville (West Haven). Her cousins became her best friends as they rode bikes down the lane, swam in the Hooper ditch and played outdoor games such as run-sheepy-run, kick the can and many others. She even had fun helping with the chores: feeding the cows, feeding the chickens, and gathering eggs. ODille loved visiting her Uncle Clark and Aunt Eva and Uncle Fred and Aunt Pauline who were her “California” cousins and relatives. The tradition of traveling to California to visit family became a blessing in the lives of her children as they were able to know and love relatives and enjoy the warmth and love they so generously shared.

Perhaps her most special travel times were with her father Arthur as they traveled to Southern Utah where Grandpa Art was required to perform inventory for Scowcroft at the end of each year. As a youngster, Mom learned the joy of travel and it was a joy and passion throughout her life.

At an early age, mom loved to go camping. She recalled a time while camping in the Uintah Mountains with her mother, her Aunt Rhett and Uncle Lorin Shurtrz and their son Don. Don was her mother’s cousin but he was ODille’s age. Lorin was a tremendous fisherman who could catch fish anywhere and the job of Don and ODille was to catch grasshoppers to supply Uncle Lorin with bait. This was a time when mom experienced the fun and beauty of being in the great outdoors that built a foundation for her love and appreciation for the magnificence of this world.

Don and ODille were great friends and spent many summer hours playing together as children on their farm on Wilson Lane. When ODille was about seven years old, one of the bulls on the farm started chasing her and Don stepped between her and the bull shouting “Deelie, I will save you!”. Fortunately for them both, Uncle Lorin saved the day just in time. Our mother was a farm girl at heart!

She was educated and attended school at Burch Creek Elementary, Riverdale Junior High, Weber High School, Weber College and two semesters at BYU.

At the age of 16, ODille served as a member of the Civilian Navy (Labor Class Grade II) at the Navy Supply Depot in Clearfield, Utah. She was awarded a service pin as “appreciation for her service to her country as a member of the Civilian Navy” and for her “unselfish devotion to duty as an invaluable contribution to the success of the naval fleet”.

Mom always said that the most important decision of her life was when she agreed to marry Alvin Carter. They both grew up in the Ogden 14th Ward but during those years their age differences did not provide many opportunities for them to know each other. Alvin returned from the Marine Corps as mom was about to graduate from Weber High School. They attended a ballroom dance at the Hotel Ben Lomond with friends. Ultimately, Alvin took ODille home leaving his friends in the dust. They sat on the front porch of ODille’s family home and visited. As the night ended, ODille went in and told her parents that Alvin was the man she was going to marry. From then on it was pretty much a steady date. Their relationship bloomed into a loving marriage, performed in the Salt Lake LDS temple, that will last through eternity.

Although marrying dad was the most important decision of her life, she felt that her greatest accomplishment was giving birth to 4 wonderful children. Pregnancies were never simple or pleasant for mom since her blood type (Rh Factor) was negative while our father’s (Rh Factor) was positive. At the time there were no remedies for the (Rh Factor) problem like the shots they give today. With each pregnancy, the (Rh Factor) issue became more concerning both for the mother and the baby. Mother was courageous enough and wanted children badly enough that it was always worth the risk. With each pregnancy, she truly did walk through the valley of the shadow of death. We are eternally grateful to our mother for the sacrifice she made in bringing each of us into this world.

ODille’s life occupation was that of wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker which she lovingly and nobly fulfilled. She was an accomplished pianist and loved to knit and crochet. She also loved to work in her big, beautiful yard. (Well actually, she loved her kids to work in her big, beautiful yard!) Mother loved to cook and made delicious fried chicken, cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, divinity, peanut brittle, chili, and ham loaf! She even served a deer roast as a “burnt offering” to her family!

ODille was a party animal! She and Alvin both loved to entertain. Whether it be family, close friends, church groups, the DUP members or other associations, she loved to put together a fun time. Even at the age of 90 she was hosting an annual DUP luncheon and enjoyed every minute of it. Every detail had to be perfect, often much to the chagrin of those helping her with the arrangements. For her grandchildren, one of the highlights of the year was a Thanksgiving Day or post Thanksgiving Day feast followed by the dice rolling, prize trading, chaos sounding, competitive and action packed, incredibly fun game from which some of the grandkids coined the phrase “Grandma’s gambling game”. All came away with quite a rush!

Mother belonged to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Child Culture Club of Ogden. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many stake and ward callings. She also served many years with her husband as a devoted worker in the Ogden Temple. She and Alvin also served as full-time leadership missionaries in the Tulsa, Oklahoma mission.

As a family, we extend our deepest gratitude to the incredibly sweet staff of the Avamere at Mountain Ridge and the outstanding and professional caregivers of Inspiration Home Healthcare and Hospice for the Christlike love, kindness, patience and service so tenderly and constantly shown to our mother while under their care.

We also express our deepest love and thanks to her extended family, friends and neighbors who reached out to her so generously since the passing of our father a little over ten years ago. Your kindness will be forever appreciated by our father Alvin, by us as her children and most importantly by our wonderful and grateful mother.

Mother, you will surely be missed, but your legacy will live on for generations to come. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant; …enter into the joy of thy Lord”. Mom, we will love you forever and always!!

ODille was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Ray Carter and granddaughter, Stacey Fridal Nessen. She is survived by her four children, Kristen (Charles) Davidson, Layton, Utah; Terri Anne (Roger) Fridal, Tremonton, Utah; Alvin Clay (Susan) Carter, Willard, Utah; John Joseph (Jill) Carter, Salt Lake City, Utah; 19 grandchildren and their spouses and 62 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.. Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:30am at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charity. ODille would love it!

