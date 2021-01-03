Steven J. Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on January 2, 2021, after a short battle with brain cancer.

Steve was born on August 16, 1939, in Tremonton, Utah, to Reed and Mabel Anderson. He married Kathy Abel and had three daughters: Robyn, Lori and Kim. They later divorced and Steve married Carolyn Duke Sackett and gained four additional children; Jalyn, Cardell, Kevin and Randall.

Dad grew up in Bothwell, Utah surrounded by family and friends that he loved dearly. He spent most of his adult life working out of state as a master electrician. He returned to Tremonton in 2017 after Carolyn’s passing. After many years of friendship, Lillian Christensen has been his helpmate and companion for the last three years.

It didn’t matter where he lived, dad made friends for life wherever he went. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, ride horses, play his guitar and make music, but he especially loved being with his family. He also loved his three canine kids, Cowboy, Misty and Jasmine that adored him and will miss him dearly.

It was hard to keep up with dad’s wit and sense of humor, which he had till the very end. Dad had a smile that never left his face and had a kind word for all.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Reed and Mabel Anderson, his brother, Dennis Anderson, his sister, Roberta Cole and step-son, Kevin Sackett.

Steve is survived by his three daughters, Robyn (Craig) Grover, Lori (Kevin) Williams and Kim (Bruce) Bowcutt and his step-children, Jalyn (Ned) Cobbley, Cardell (Debbie) Sackett and Randy Anderson . Dad’s posterity includes 17 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.

We’d like to thank the nurses and staff at Bear River Valley Hospital, the Intermountain Hospice team, and Rudd’s Funeral Home for their help and assistance during this challenging time. With a special thank you to Mary, Mindy, Bonnie, and Gatlin.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 3:00pm at the Bothwell Cemetery for immediate family members.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.