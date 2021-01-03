Swearing-in ceremony set for Cache County officials

CACHE COUNTY – A swearing-in ceremony for new and returning elected officials of Cache County has been set for Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Judge Lee Edwards of the Logan City Municipal Justice court will preside over that ceremony, which will be held in the County Council Chambers of the Historic Courthouse at 199 North Main St. in Logan.

Newly elected officials joining the county government will be Nolan Gunnell, replacing outgoing county council member Jon White, and Devron Anderson, replacing retiring county recorder Mike Gleed.

Returning members of the county council reelected in November are Karl Ward, representing Logan District 1; Barbara Tidwell, from Logan District 2; and David Erickson, from the county’s North District.

Incumbent county officials returning to their posts are County Assessor Kathleen Howell and County Treasurer Craig McCallister. Both those officials ran opposed in the November general election.

The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.

The event will also be live-streamed on the Cache County YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa4xvEI8bnIEz3B9zw2teaA.