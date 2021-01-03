USU grad named new director of Office of Child Care within Utah’s Department of Workforce Services

SALT LAKE CITY – At the end of 2020 the Department of Workforce Services announced some organizational changes, including a new division director for the Office of Child Care. Rebecca Banner, a graduate of Utah State University, takes over the position that assists child care providers throughout the state.

“The child care system for the state of Utah is critical in supporting Utah’s workforce and economy,” said newly appointed Director of the Department of Workforce Services Casey Cameron in a press release. “We need a proven leader within the department who can immediately step in and support the team at this time. Rebecca has proven she is the right person for the job.”

Banner has been working as an assistant director in the Housing and Community Development division within the department. According to a release, she has served in many leadership positions within Workforce Services including managing employment centers and overseeing contracts, budgets and policy programs.

“Throughout my career I have seen the important role child care plays in the lives of parents and children,” said Banner. “The system that supports these families and the child care providers cannot miss a beat during this critical time. I’m excited and honored to jump right in and to do all I can to continue the great and much needed work taking place within the Office of Child Care.”

The Office of Child Care organized One Utah Child Care, a temporary child care system available to healthcare workers and first responders during the first few months of the pandemic. In addition, the office launched the Child Care Operations Grant program to keep Utah’s child care programs open, operating and providing a healthy and safe place for children. The office will continue to work with child care providers to ensure they receive the help they need as the pandemic stretches into 2021.

Banner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in family and human development and will transition to her new role on January 5th.