Afton Dale Bird

July 30, 1927 – December 31, 2020 (age 93)

Dale Bird, our beloved husband, father, and best friend, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Dad was born July 30, 1927 in Mendon, Utah to the parents of Afton and Pearl Bird.

Dad excelled in sports during his years in school. He was especially gifted in basketball where he played on several championship teams. He also played the position of point guard in the U.S. Navy all-star team during the end of World-War-II. Dad also played fast-pitch league soft-ball for many years where he excelled as a second baseman and short-stop.

Shortly after WW-II ended, Dad married his high school sweet-heart Bertha Renee Miller of Hyrum, Utah. They were married in the Logan LDS temple on March 17, 1948. They loved, respected, worked, and played together, raising their family and making a home. Dad always affectionately called mom “Rose”.

Dad was a very hard and determined worker, and these qualities were always present throughout his life. As a youth he did farm work, milked cows and hauled hay. Later, he worked 37 years in various capacities for the Federal Government. Dad was most proud of his accomplishments as a Logistics and Planning Engineer for the MX-Peacekeeper Missile System.

Dad loved to hunt, fish, camp, boat, and snowmobile with his family, and we all enjoy many fond and lasting memories of our time spent together. Dad loved animals, being outdoors, and enjoying nature. He was especially happy tending his property, making certain the lawn and gardens were in top shape.

Dad held many leadership positions in the LDS church over the years and he was always an example of character for our family. Dad would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need and he always placed the needs of others before his own.

Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha, and son Scott (Gaye), and siblings Darlene, Renae, and Laura-Lee.

Dale is survived by his family, Alan (Susan), Mike, Lisa (Craig), Cory, and siblings Deon, Linda, and Karl. Dale has eight grand-children and eighteen great grand-children.

Brief graveside services will be held 12:00 noon on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at the Mendon Cemetery, 95 North Main Street, Mendon, Utah

The family sincerely appreciates the love and support from Dad’s wonderful friends and neighbors over the many years. We are also very grateful to Erin, Becky, and Crystal at Symbii Healthcare.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.